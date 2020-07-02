Lauren Pope confirms her baby’s gender ahead of due date

The reality star is expecting her first child

Lauren Pope has confirmed that she’s expecting a baby girl.

The 37-year-old is preparing to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tom Keterman – after announcing her pregnancy in March.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren revealed the exciting news by sharing a gorgeous snap of herself showcasing her bump, alongside her new puppy Cookie.

“Me n my girls 🤰🏼🐶🥰,” she captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comment section to react to the gender reveal.

“Congratulations Lauren 😘 beautiful pic 💕💕,” one user wrote.

“Awww you’re having a girl!😍♥️,” another commented.

Earlier this week, the expectant mother informed her 1.2 million followers that she was due in four weeks.

Lauren admitted that she was “feeling a bit overwhelmed” as she still had a number of things to complete before her bundle of joy arrives.

“Only 4 weeks to go & still not packed my hospital bag, nursery is full of unmade furniture & empty boxes & still not finished my birthing plan,” she said.

“My challenge to myself is to have all the above done by Friday!! Anyone else due soon & feeling a bit overwhelmed by it all?!”

