Lauren Pope confesses ‘pregnancy is tough work’ – as she shows off her growing baby bump

The reality star announced the exciting news in March

Lauren Pope confesses ‘pregnancy is tough work’ – as she shows off...

Lauren Pope has shown off her growing baby bump, confessing that “pregnancy is tough work.”

The former TOWIE star, who quit the show after nine years, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tony Keterman.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren shared a candid message with her followers, alongside a photo of her wearing a polka dot maxi dress which highlighted her baby bump.

“I now understand why pregnant women always touch there bump, we just can’t help it lol! 🤰🏼🤰🏼🤰🏼,” the 37-year-old wrote.

“Pregnancy is tough work thats for sure but I’m told that once the bump has gone you miss it so much, anyone found this?”

Lauren continued to encourage mothers and expecting mothers to join her mummy network group.

“On another note…To any other mums or expectant mums you are welcome to come & join @themumspace Facebook Group, a safe space we chat about just about everything & ask each other Q’s& advice! ❤️,” she penned.⠀

“We host free expert live chats every Tues at 1pm with @yahoouk where you can ask your questions direct to a whole host of amazing people including midwives, doulas, sleep experts etc and then every Thursday we have a different ‘how to’ video for you, last week was bump painting & baby massage! 👼🏼,” she added.

Friends and fans were quick to compliment her in the comment section.

“Wow mamacita 🔥🔥🔥,” one follower commented.

“Gorgeous as always 😍,” another praised.

“Oh my goodness 😍 Absolutely stunning!” a fan mentioned.

The TV personality confirmed the news of her pregnancy earlier this year when she posted a photo of her sonogram on the social media platform, alongside two polaroid photos showing off her growing baby bump.