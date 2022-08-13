Lauren Goodger seen with black eye in first public outing since alleged assault

Lauren Goodger has been seen with a black eye in her first public since an alleged assault which took place after her baby daughter’s funeral.

In photos published by The Sun, the 35-year-old looked solemn as she pushed her one-year-old daughter Larose around Essex in a buggy.

Earlier this month, the former TOWIE star was reportedly taken to the hospital after the incident, which left her with a broken eye socket.

Lauren Goodger reveals black eye and bruised face after boyfriend’s arrest https://t.co/OAm5U2i62b pic.twitter.com/UVcIcF0y2j — The Sun (@TheSun) August 12, 2022

A statement issued by the Metropolitan Police at the time confirmed that a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault earlier last week.

As reported, the statement read: “Police were called at 00:37hrs on Thursday, 4 August to reports of an altercation at a residential address in Upminster, Essex. Officers attended. At the scene a woman, aged 30s, was found with facial injuries.”

“A man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was taken to an east London police station and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.”

Lauren’s boyfriend Charles, 25, who contacted The Sun to deny attacking the 35-year-old, has been bailed on suspicion of assaulting her.

He was reportedly held all day by police in East London before being released on bail at 3am last Friday.

Charles phoned the outlet hours after the story broke and said, “There’s a completely different side to stuff.”

However, a source told the outlet that “Lauren is absolutely terrified. This has shaken her badly.”

“She suffered some nasty injuries and fears she has suffered a broken eye socket. Lauren is now in hiding with a friend. She’s really stressed that Charlie’s bail conditions have not specified that he’s kept out of the Essex area.”

“She doesn’t want him to be allowed to set foot in Essex. She is very shaken by this situation,” they continued.

A source told The Sun that “[the alleged assault] happened after Lauren came back from Lorena’s funeral.”

“They had a private family ceremony on Wednesday which was not publicised.”

The former TOWIE star was previously said to be “unrecognisable” following her assault after baby Lorena’s funeral last week.

Lauren’s sister Nicola shared a photo of the 35-year-old’s daughter Larose and wrote, “This gorgeous little girl doesn’t even know how lucky she is to have such a strong amazing mum! As long as you have each other you’ll both be fine.”

Lauren’s friend Lauryn Goodman shared Nicola’s post with her followers, and admitted that she breaks down in tears when she sees her horrific injuries.

She wrote, “Couldn’t have said this better myself. Seen a few things as well and I’d like to say there are NEVER 2 sides to a story when my friend’s face looks how it does. She is unrecognisable.”

“Brings me to tears every time I look at her. No amount of lies you tell will ever hide the truth now. Please if anyone ever finds themselves in this situation never think staying quiet or hiding is best.”

“Always confide and reach out to people. Better days will come and you aren’t trapped. Promise. Be strong for your little ones.”

Lauren and Charles, who are parents to one-year-old Larose, welcomed their second daughter Lorena together last month.

The former TOWIE star shared the devastating news of their daughter’s passing on Instagram at the time.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding her baby’s hand, Lauren wrote: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22.”

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼”

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔”

Lauren continued: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”