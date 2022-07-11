Lauren Goodger ‘overwhelmed and touched’ by messages of support after the death of newborn daughter

Lauren Goodger and her boyfriend Charles Drury are “overwhelmed and touched” by the messages of support they’ve received following the death of their newborn daughter.

The couple welcomed their second child together last week, a baby girl named Lorena, but she sadly passed away just two days later.

After sharing the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Sunday, the couple have been inundated with messages of support.

The spokesperson told OK!: “Lauren and Charles would like to thank everyone for their amazing support at this hard time.”

“The messages have been so lovely and even though it takes no pain away it really has helped to see how much support there is for them.”

“They are completely overwhelmed and touched by the response.”

It comes after Lauren paid a heartfelt tribute to her baby girl on Instagram, writing: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22.”

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼”

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

The TOWIE star continued: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”

The heartbreaking news of her daughter’s death comes just days after Lauren’s ex Jake McLean was killed in a car crash in Turkey.

Lauren and Charles welcomed their first child together in July 2021 – a daughter named Larose.