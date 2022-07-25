Lauren Goodger opens up about the tragic death of her newborn daughter Lorena

Lauren Goodger has opened up about the tragic death of her newborn daughter Lorena.

The TOWIE star gave birth to a baby girl earlier this month, but she sadly passed away just minutes later.

The 35-year-old now wants a post-mortem be carried out on Lorena, as she desperately searches for the cause of her death.

She told The Sun: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl but I came home with nothing. Lorena was a healthy baby and it was a textbook pregnancy.”

“They think her oxygen may have been restricted because she had two knots in her cord but normally babies can still get enough oxygen despite this.”

“This is why I am having an autopsy. I need to understand medically how she died for my own sanity.”

Lauren continued: “Lorena should be here with me. I held her and she looked like she was sleeping. I thought she would wake up. This has been the most traumatic experience of my life.”

The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital after her midwife could not find the baby’s heartbeat.

She recalled: “[My boyfriend] Charles [Drury] was in pieces, he was screaming, ‘Please save my baby. I was in shock. My midwife was with me and she said, ‘She will be fine.’ I thought she would be alright.”

The TV personality also opened up about the support she has received since announcing the death of her daughter.

She said: “Since Lorena passed away, I have had so many messages from other women who have gone through this too. I want to talk about her death to help other parents out there going through this. I want them to know they aren’t alone.”

“I’ve been inundated with messages from people. There have been people in the public eye who have messaged me privately, people I know who wouldn’t have said hello to me if I saw them.”

“Women are in touch telling me their stories. Which is why I wanted to share mine. Their messages have helped me so much. I just hope my story helps other parents going through this know that they are not alone.”

Lauren also said her daughter Larose, who she welcomed last July, is getting her through this difficult time.

She said: “Each day I take it as it comes. Without Larose I would not be here. She is getting me through every day. Larose touches my locket, it is like she knows.

“I miss Lorena so much. I am never going to know what Lorena will be like, or look like, when she turns one. I don’t know what she’ll look like at four-months-old. That is what I keep thinking about.”

“I so wanted Larose to have a sister to play with. That is what is so sad too. I carried her for 40 weeks. We had a connection. I know she is here with me every day but it isn’t the same.”

A spokesperson for The Queen’s Hospital in Romford told The Sun: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to Lauren and her family on the tragic loss of baby Lorena.”

“Lauren was brought to our hospital in an ambulance after her midwife was unable to detect a heartbeat during a home birth, and despite the best efforts of our staff, sadly we were unable to resuscitate Lorena.”