Lauren Goodger insists relationship with Charles Drury is ‘really good’ after brief split

Lauren Goodger has insisted her relationship with Charles Drury is “really good”, after their brief split.

The couple rekindled their romance earlier this month, just weeks after they shocked followers by announcing they were no longer together.

In a new interview, Lauren admitted moving house and having a baby together put a strain on their relationship, but revealed they are now stronger than ever.

The former TOWIE star told new!: “Listen, moving house and having a baby are very stressful things. Having a baby, as well as it being a beautiful and amazing thing, really does test couples.”

“For Charlie, it’s a lot of change and I think he was quite overwhelmed with everything. As much as he loves me and Larose, he had to take five minutes out.”

The 35-year-old said Charles “came home and wants his family”.

“I’m grateful that maybe that little space and break needed to happen, because some couples aren’t strong enough – they break up and that’s it. It’s very common,” she added.

“I had so many DMs saying, ‘Hats off to you, my partner’s just left me.’ I want it to work for Larose. It wasn’t a bitter split. He was in contact a lot because of Larose.”

Charles controversially announced his split from Lauren last month while their daughter Larose was in hospital with a “severe illness”.

He wrote at the time: “Only going to post this once, me & Lauren have decided to go our separate ways. Things must remain civil for the sake of our daughter, Lauren is great mum so when it comes to Larose we both have her best interest at heart so she will still see us both.”

“I’d appreciate if people could stop making themselves busy & putting their 2 pence in as no drama is needed round here.”

Lauren was furious over his statement, and wrote on Instagram at the time: “I apologise for Charlie talking about our relationship status right now as our daughter is very ill and this is the least of my worries.”

“I do not wish to comment on the situation at this time as there is much more to it but my priority is getting my daughter better. My baby girl is the most important thing to me right now, shame I can’t say that about others,” she added.

Just weeks later, the couple decided to give their romance another go.