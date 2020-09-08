Lauren Goodger defends editing her photos – claiming filters ‘help with her anxiety’

Lauren Goodger has defended editing her photos, claiming using filters on her snaps “helps with her anxiety”.

The former TOWIE star has come under fire in the past for “overediting” her social media posts, and previously edited her face and hair in a throwback childhood photo from when she was just five-years-old.

British MP Dr Luke Evans recently drew up a Bill which would mean celebrities would have to label images which have been digitally altered to change their appearance – telling The Sun that it was creating a “warped view” of beauty.

Responding to the Bill, Lauren told new! Magazine: “What’s next – shall we get rid of makeup? Shall we ban hair dye? These are things that change how you look and make you feel better.”

“When I change the filter on my images it helps with my anxiety, as it makes me feel good and takes my mind elsewhere.

“Celebrities and non-celebrities use filters on Instagram, as it’s just light-hearted and harmless.

“I was singled out for being someone who had retouched a photo, then I was trolled online – that in turn was bad for my mental health.

“Why can’t we just celebrate everyone?” she asked.

“I think it’s ridiculous that an MP is concentrating on Instagram filters and retouching when we’re in the midst of a global pandemic and an economic crisis!” Lauren added.

After sharing a childhood photograph of her with her dad back in July, fans quickly spotted how Lauren had edited her face, hair, and even her dad’s complexion in the photo.

On Twitter user said: “Lauren Goodger actually photoshopped a picture of herself as a child. That’s wrong.”

Another tweeted: “I think @LaurenGoodger really has taken this photo editing to a whole new level!! To edit a child photo of yourself to this stage is actually worrying. You have far to many young followers to be advocating this shit.”

I think @LaurenGoodger really has taken this photo editing to a whole new level!! To edit a child photo of yourself to this stage is actually worrying. You have far to many young followers to be advocating this shit. #laurengoodger pic.twitter.com/2Fjw5ySPXB — Stephanie (@stephbo19) July 15, 2020

Saw that Lauren Goodger has photoshopped a picture of herself as a 5 year old. That's serious self esteem issues right there. Sad. — Lealea1504 💫🏁😽 (@uk_lealea) July 15, 2020



