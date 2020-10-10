Lauren Goodger confirms romance with Katie Price’s former flame

Their relationship has raised a lot of eyebrows

Lauren Goodger has confirmed her romance with Katie Price’s former flame, Charles Drury.

In posts shared on her Instagram Story on Friday night, the reality star shared photos and videos with Charles as they enjoyed a cosy night in.

The former TOWIE star posted a video of the 23-year-old kissing her on the cheek and lips, and shared a selfie with her new beau.

In another snap, Lauren also called Charles “the best looking boy I’ve ever seen”.

Charles has over 15k followers on Instagram, and he also sells X-rated photos of himself on subscription site OnlyFans.

According to The Sun, Charles’ posts on OnlyFans are “really raunchy” – including “full frontal pics and videos”.

Meanwhile, insiders have claimed Katie Price is “fuming” over Charles’ romance with Lauren.

A source told the outlet: “Katie’s fuming as she is convinced Charles just wants to be famous and that’s why he’s dating Lauren. She’s said Lauren should be very very careful about letting him into her life.”

The former glamour model had a brief fling with Charles last year, amid her on-off relationship with Kris Boyson.

