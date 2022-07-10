Lauren Goodger announces the death of her newborn daughter in heartbreaking post

Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her newborn daughter in a heartbreaking post.

The TOWIE star welcomed her second child with her on-off partner Charles Drury on Thursday – a “beautiful and healthy” baby girl named Lorena.

But in a devastating Instagram post shared on Sunday morning, the 35-year-old revealed her newborn has since passed away.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding her baby’s hand, Lauren wrote: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22.”

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼”

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔”

Lauren continued: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”

The heartbreaking news comes just days after Lauren’s ex Jake McLean was killed in a car crash in Turkey.

Lauren and Charles welcomed their first child together in July 2021 – a daughter named Larose.