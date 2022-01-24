Lauren Goodger announces she’s expecting her second child and confirms her split from Charles Drury

Lauren Goodger has announced she’s expecting her second child with her ex Charles Drury.

The former TOWIE star and her on-off boyfriend welcomed their first child together in July 2021 – a daughter named Larose.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Lauren revealed she is expecting another baby girl, and confirmed she and Charles are no longer together.

The 35-year-old said of her pregnancy news: “[Charles] was really pleased, but being honest I was really in two minds about it. I was like, ‘I’m just getting myself back together – I’m going back to square one. Is this fair?'”

“You get real mum guilt, like, ‘What about Larose? She’s still a baby, she still needs me, I won’t be able to be there for her.’ A lot went through my mind which is why I’ve held out a bit longer until I’ve announced it.”

“Charlie was like, ‘I really want this baby.’ And I said, ‘So do I.’ I made the decision to go ahead with it and I’m so glad I did.”

“At the beginning, I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ Everyone had an opinion and people close to me said, ‘Lauren, you can’t do it.’ But I stuck to my guns and said, ‘No, I’ve made a decision and I’m going to go ahead.’ Charlie really wanted the baby.”

Lauren continued: “We had that little break [in November] and he came back and was like, ‘You’re not having a termination – I want this family.’ I knew deep down I was going to go ahead with it, but I was scared.”

“I’ve got to think of Larose too. But if I had a big gap between children, I’d get myself sorted, Larose in a good routine and then I’m back to square one. I might as well do it now when I’m in new baby mode.”

Lauren split from Charles again earlier this month after finding out he slept with another woman during their brief split in November.

She said: “It’s been a rocky time and it’s been really hard for me. But I’ve got to focus on the pregnancy and the baby. I’m a very hands-on mum, it’s all on me, so it doesn’t feel much different. I’m here on my own with my mum and my baby.”

The reality star added: “Charlie’s really hurt me so I don’t know what the future holds. At the minute it’s all up in the air. We need to get a co-parenting schedule together.”

“No matter what happens he’ll always be in their life. We’ve got a lot to sort out because I don’t know if we’ll make set days or what. What we’re doing now is different to what I’ve done before because last time we broke up we’d talk or see each other. Every day he was coming round, which I don’t think is fair, so this is a learning game.”

“I’m being strong and getting on with it. I’m excited about having another baby and if I’m a single mum then great. I’ll raise two kids on my own and it’ll be rewarding.”

“When kids are involved it’s a whole different ball game. You’ve got to be mature about it and you’ve just got to carry on. I don’t get time to stress about it, I just have to make sure Larose is alright and it doesn’t disrupt her… I focus on her and I don’t want to stress myself out because I’m pregnant.”

Speaking about her relationship with Charles, Lauren said: “He’s the father of my children, that love will never go. And he will always be in my life and her life, but it happens to so many people. Who knows what the future holds. I’m excited about it, I’m not scared.”