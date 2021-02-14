Laura Whitmore wins praise for showing her new ‘reality’ as she prepares to welcome her first child

Laura Whitmore wins praise for showing her new ‘reality’ as she prepares...

Laura Whitmore has won praise for showing her new reality as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The Irish presenter and her Scottish husband Iain Stirling announced their pregnancy back in December, after tying the knot the month prior.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Bray native shared a throwback photo from last year’s winter edition of Love Island, where the host wore a stunning gold dress paired with a bold red lip.

The 35-year-old also shared a photo of her new Saturday night routine, which saw her opt for a more casual outfit as she did some prenatal stretching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore)

Laura captioned the post: “This time last year versus my current Saturday night.”

“Prenatal stretching and watching Saturday night TV is multitasking at its finest (thanks @iaindoesjokes for capturing me in my natural habitat)”.

Laura’s celebrity friends took to the comment section to praise the mum-to-be for her honest post, with presenter Kathryn Thomas writing: “Love this hun ❤️❤️”.

Irish broadcaster Lorraine Keane commented: “Gorgeous human being. What a woman 🙌 Plenty of time to get back into those fancy frocks 🔥 You are so right to embrace this beautiful time ❤️😘”

Sharing the news of her pregnancy at the time, the Love Island host posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

Laura wrote: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.”

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore)

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” Laura added.

Laura and Iain secretly tied the knot in Dublin City Hall in November, after getting engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2019.