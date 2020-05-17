Laura Whitmore was ‘tired of things being twisted’ as she opens up about dealing with Caroline Flack’s death

The Love Island host spoke about her emotional message in the hours following her death

Laura Whitmore was ‘tired of things being twisted’ as she opens up...

Laura Whitmore has revealed she is “tired of things being twisted” as she opened up about dealing with Caroline Flack’s death.

The Love Island host gave an emotional speech on her BBC radio show the day after Caroline’s tragic passing, which subsequently went viral.

Speaking to Georgie Crawford on her podcast The Good Glow, Laura admitted she felt the need to have her own say, because she feels words are put in her mouth constantly.

“It was a weird one…I really didn’t feel like I was strong that day,” she admitted.

“I felt like I needed to say that and it’s such a blur looking back, I can’t really remember those few days.

“I’m tired of things being twisted and people putting words in your mouth. I wanted to say what I wanted to say because I was upset and sad and also angry.

“Grief is such a mad, weird thing, because you just fluctuate between emotions,” she added.

“I had a conversation with Iain (Sterling) and I just knew I wanted to say something and I knew the best way to say it was on my terms,” she explained.

Meanwhile Laura opened up about taking on her new role as Love Island host, and admitted she finds it hard not to hug the contestants when they are going through a hard time.

“You kind of have to have this stiff upper lip that I have to work on,” she admitted.

The Bray native also added that she has had “grannys and families” coming up to her saying they loved her on the show “it’s a real family show which people wouldn’t expect it to be,” she revealed.

Speaking from her home in London, Laura also revealed how she has been handling lockdown.

“I wake up sometimes in a bad mood and I don’t know why, and that’s just human,” she admitted.

But the former MTV host added that she has felt more at home than ever during the pandemic.

“It’s lovely to be at home, to be present, I felt like my home was a place I kept my stuff and not where I lived,” she added.

