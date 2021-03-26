Laura Whitmore urges people to ‘think twice before hitting send’ after receiving ‘disgusting’ DM

The presenter has also reminded fans that Instagram "is not real life"

Laura Whitmore has encouraged social media users to think twice before hitting send, after receiving a “disgusting message” on Instagram.

The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Iain Stirling, posted a screenshot of the nasty DM on her Instagram Story today, before sharing her response.

The message said: “Hi just wondered if you’d ever acknowledged the hurt and pain you cause people with your ‘perfect’ posts. I don’t follow you but sadly they come up on my explore. Your perfect demonstration of life has cost other people’s lives, quite literally. Perhaps something to be aware of with your future posts.”

Over the screenshot, the TV presenter wrote: “I’ve already reported this account but wanted to share as its not a one off.”

“Instagram is not real life and you cannot blame other people for your feelings but sending messages like this is dangerous. Take responsibility for yourself.”

“And don’t judge people by an Instagram post. No one knows what people are fighting privately. I choose to use social platforms for work and positivity.”

The mum-to-be then shared what she replied to the Instagram user, and asked them if they have “acknowledged how detrimental a message like this is?”

Laura wrote: “You don’t have to use this platform. You can mute accounts you don’t want to see if it’s a trigger for you. But you can not blame your feelings on someone else. You need to take responsibility for yourself and your feelings.”

“You have directly messaged a disgusting message to a pregnant woman blaming her for how you feel and saying how I live my life (as positively as possible, being a good daughter, friend, working hard, trying to put optimism out in the world) makes people want to kill themselves?”

“Knowing that I have lost people that way. How vile. I have reported your account as this message should’t be allowed and is very dangerous. And I take it very serious. You need to take a hard look at yourself.”

Responding to Laura’s reply, the Instagram user said: “Thank you for your response. I can only apologise for my message and am ashamed of myself. I wish you all the best.”

The Bray native told fans: “I don’t usually respond but I think if everyone thought twice before hitting send to someone’s account the space would be safer.”

In another post, she added: “A little reminder that you are responsible for what you put out in the world. Make it good.”