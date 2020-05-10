Laura Whitmore tipped for huge ITV role

She is already expected to return as host of Love Island next year

Laura Whitmore is being tipped to take over from Holly Willoughby on ITV series Celebrity Juice.

The Bray native, who is already expected to return as the new host of Love Island when it comes back in 2021, is now said to be in talks to join the panel show permanently.

It comes after rumours actress Michelle Keegan would be taking the spot, but now the Mirror has reported that Laura is being lined up to take over.

“Laura has been a familiar ITV face for over a decade now and she is perfect to retain the show’s younger audience,” a TV insider said.

While Michelle later denied she was up for the role, other names rumoured to be in talks include Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Earlier this month Holly shocked fans by announcing her departure from the show in an emotional Instagram post.

On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.