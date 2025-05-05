Laura Whitmore throws star-studded 40th birthday bash at iconic Dublin venue

Over the weekend, Laura Whitmore celebrated her 40th birthday in style, surrounded by a host of stars.

The 40-year-old threw a star-studded 40th birthday bash at the iconic Dublin venue of the Guinness Storehouse.

The Love Island host shared snaps from her party on Instagram, which featured an “era’s theme.”

Ahead of the party, Laura shared snaps of the menu, which included drinks associated with times in her life, such as Espresso MTVni and Glast-Gin/Sin-bury.

The gorgeous venue also included a host of different outfits worn by Laura over the years, as well as a sweet touch on top of personalised Guinness that read: “Laura’s Eras Party.”

A host of famous faces attended the bash, such as Amy Huberman, Darren Kennedy and Lyra to celebrate the Love Island host.

On her Instagram, Laura shared sweet snaps with her husband Ian as the pair partied the night away.

The 40-year-old looked gorgeous in a black mini dress, accompanied by a white classic bow.