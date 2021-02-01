Laura Whitmore teases upcoming series of Love Island

The dating show is set to return in July

Laura Whitmore has teased the upcoming series of Love Island.

The Irish presenter began hosting the popular dating show last January, when the first ever winter edition of the show kicked off.

Last year’s summer series was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it looks like the ITV reality show is making its’ return this year.

Sharing a clip of her strutting in the infamous villa to Instagram on Sunday, the Bray native wrote: “I think we could all do with some Love this summer… ❤️”

Delighted fans commented on the post, with one writing: “Bring it on!!! 💛”

Another wrote: “Oooo is this love island hint 😍😍💕💕💕”

Love Island bosses have reportedly received over 100k applications for the show so far, and are set to begin filming from a Covid-secure set in Majorca in July.

Speaking to the Daily Star, an insider said: “Everyone is keen to make this happen… Strictly [Come Dancing] and Dancing on Ice have happened against the odds and they’re determined that Love Island can do the same.”

“Producers are aware that international travel will still be restricted, so they are having to plan around that. It is likely they will need to quarantine all contestants.”

“They also think they’ll need to fly over three times as many contestants than normal in case some of them fall ill. Discussions around the budget are happening. It’s definitely going to be the biggest in show history.”