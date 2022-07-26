Laura Whitmore teases new TV show after quitting BBC gig

Laura Whitmore has landed a brand new TV show.

The Bray native took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of the show’s title ‘Laura Whitmore Investigates’.

The Love Island host captioned the post: “New TV project coming soon… #laurawhitmoreinvestigates.”

It comes just days after Laura quit her BBC Radio 5 Live presenting gig.

The 37-year-old announced she will not be returning to front The Laura Whitmore Show on the station when her time on the latest series of Love Island comes to an end.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Laura has already hinted she has other projects in the pipeline and she can’t find the time to continue with all her roles. So something had to go, and it’s sad for listeners that this is what’s been jettisoned as she moves onwards and upwards.”

The news of Laura’s new TV show comes after the 37-year-old celebrated some “very exciting news” with her husband Iain Stirling.

The Irish presenter took to Instagram to share snaps of her date night with Iain in Mallorca over the weekend, and wrote: “Little celebration last night 🥂 . I’m a huge believer in timing, and yesterday everything just clicked into place and I got some very exciting news.”

“Sometimes life moves so fast you forget to be still and just enjoy the moment. Going to be a busy year so it’s important to take a breath. Also massive red moon last night was pretty spectacular! #bookedandblessed”