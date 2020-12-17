Laura Whitmore shows off her baby bump for the first time in stunning pregnancy shoot

Laura Whitmore has shown off her baby bump for the first time in a stunning pregnancy shoot.
On Wednesday, the Irish presenter announced she was expecting her first child with her rumoured husband Iain Stirling.
Following the announcement, the 35-year-old opened up about her pregnancy as she posed for Hunger Magazine.
“I feel very lucky and blessed,” she told the publication.
“It’s really surreal. It’s mad… I found the first three months really hard because I was very sick and nauseous.
“As a timing thing, it probably wasn’t something that we thought about, it was a nice surprise,” the Love Island presenter added.
“I’m due at the beginning of next year [March] and I think things just fall into place.”
The Bray native revealed she and Iain already know the baby’s gender, explaining: “We found out [the sex] quite early because they can do a test called a Harmony test, which basically looks out for things that could be possibly wrong with your baby.
“Like most expectant parents, we were quite anxious and worried so we did that and they were like ‘do you want to find out the sex’ and it was like ‘what!?’ so we found out quite early.
“For me it wasn’t about the sex, it was just about whether the baby was OK. You constantly have that fear.”
Last year, Laura revealed she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2018, while she was three months into her pregnancy.
Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the expecting mum posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.
“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.
“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” she shared.
“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.
“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”
“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” the 35-year-old added.
The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.
Laura and Iain’s baby news came just hours after reports that they secretly tied the knot last month.
According to a marriage certificate obtained by The Sun, the couple tied the knot in a Humanist ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.
An insider told the publication: “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible. Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”
Earlier this year, multiple outlets reported that the couple got engaged in South Africa back in February – but they never made an official announcement.
Months later, Iain was spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger during an appearance on Loose Women in November.
According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island in February.
In recent months, Laura has also been spotted wearing a yellow diamond ring on her wedding finger.