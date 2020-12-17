Laura Whitmore shows off her baby bump for the first time in stunning pregnancy shoot

The Irish presenter is expecting her first child with Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore shows off her baby bump for the first time in...

Laura Whitmore has shown off her baby bump for the first time in a stunning pregnancy shoot.

On Wednesday, the Irish presenter announced she was expecting her first child with her rumoured husband Iain Stirling.

Following the announcement, the 35-year-old opened up about her pregnancy as she posed for Hunger Magazine.

“I feel very lucky and blessed,” she told the publication.

“It’s really surreal. It’s mad… I found the first three months really hard because I was very sick and nauseous.

“As a timing thing, it probably wasn’t something that we thought about, it was a nice surprise,” the Love Island presenter added.

“I’m due at the beginning of next year [March] and I think things just fall into place.”

The Bray native revealed she and Iain already know the baby’s gender, explaining: “We found out [the sex] quite early because they can do a test called a Harmony test, which basically looks out for things that could be possibly wrong with your baby.

“Like most expectant parents, we were quite anxious and worried so we did that and they were like ‘do you want to find out the sex’ and it was like ‘what!?’ so we found out quite early.

“For me it wasn’t about the sex, it was just about whether the baby was OK. You constantly have that fear.”

Last year, Laura revealed she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2018, while she was three months into her pregnancy.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the expecting mum posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

Laura captioned the post: “ So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”