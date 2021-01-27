Laura Whitmore shares sweet snaps with Iain Stirling in Dublin – as she wishes him a happy birthday

Laura Whitmore shares sweet snaps with Iain Stirling in Dublin – as...

Laura Whitmore has shared sweet snaps with Iain Stirling in Dublin as she marked his 33rd birthday.

The Irish presenter secretly married the Scottish comedian in Dublin City Hall in November, sharing a first glimpse at her big day earlier this month.

Paying tribute to her husband on his special day, Laura posted loved-up photos of the pair posing on Dublin’s Ha’penny Bridge.

The Bray native wrote: “Happy Birthday to my best friend ❤️ (I even tagged you in the picture!)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore)

A host of stars took to the comment section to send birthday messages to Iain, including Keith Lemon who wrote: “Appy lockdown birthday.”

Eamonn Holmes commented: “Many Happy Returns Ian …. Laura is preparing quite a present for you Daddy ☘”, referring to the couple’s first pregnancy.

Imelda May penned: “Happy Birthday Ian!!!! Whoop whoop!!!🎈🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈”, while Robbie Keane wrote: “Happy birthday pal.”

Laura and Iain secretly tied the knot in Dublin City Hall in November, after getting engaged privately on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in December, who they are expecting early this year.

The expecting parents started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.