Laura Whitmore shares sweet snaps as she attends wedding of Irish celeb pal with Iain Stirling

They got all dressed up for the occasion

Laura Whitmore shares sweet snaps as she attends wedding of Irish celeb...

Laura Whitmore shared sweet snaps with her husband Iain Stirling today, as she attended the wedding of her pal Clodagh McKenna.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in Dublin last year, got dressed up to nines for the TV chef’s wedding to Harry Herbert.

Posting a selfie of her and Iain on Instagram, Laura wrote: “@clodagh_mckenna is getting married!!!”

Clodagh and Harry tied the knot at his ancestral home in Highclere Park today, where the much-loved series Downton Abbey is filmed.

The celebrity chef announced her engagement to her millionaire fiancé last October, three years after they first met.

The Cork native later revealed Harry popped the question in the woods, at the front of their home in Highclere Park.