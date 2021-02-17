Laura Whitmore shares sweet clip of husband Iain Stirling singing to her baby bump

The couple's first child is due in Spring

Laura Whitmore shares sweet clip of husband Iain Stirling singing to her...

Laura Whitmore has shared a sweet clip of her husband Iain Stirling singing to her baby bump.

The Irish presenter and her Scottish beau announced their pregnancy back in December, with the baby due in Spring.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-to-be recorded Iain singing ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ by Baccara to her bump.

The Bray native captioned the post: “Sing to the baby they said….”

The comedian also kissed the bump before feeling the baby move, asking: “Is that you pushing it or is that it?”

Sharing the news of her pregnancy at the time, the Love Island host posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

Laura wrote: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.”

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore)

The couple’s pregnancy news came just one month after they got married, after dating since 2016.

Laura and Iain secretly tied the knot in Dublin City Hall in November, after getting engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

Sharing a gorgeous photo from the low key celebrations, Laura stunned in a white pants suit with a white hairband to match on her big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore)