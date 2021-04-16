Laura Whitmore shares previously unseen snaps from her wedding day

Laura Whitmore has shared previously unseen snaps from her wedding day on Instagram.
The 35-year-old married Scottish comedian Iain Stirling at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11, with just 25 guests in attendance.
The presenter wore a custom-made suit by Joshua Kane for their big day, and has since shared behind-the-scenes photos of the design process.
The Bray native shared the original sketch of her bridal outfit, and candid snaps of her trying on the stunning suit – which was complimented by a lace shirt underneath.
Laura also posted a close up shot of her wedding shoes, which were custom-made by Jimmy Choo.
The Love Island host had ‘LWS’ for ‘Laura Whitmore Stirling’ engraved on the sole of her sparkly heels, alongside a gold heart.
Laura paired the look with a white and gold YSL clutch, which was her “something borrowed”.
Among the photos she shared today, the TV presenter posted a stunning shot of her placing a pearl headband by Simone Rocha on her head, and a snap of her makeup artist touching up her lipstick.
Laura also shared a gorgeous snap of her and Iain kissing on the steps of Dublin City Hall, and told fans he was wearing a Tom Ford suit, and a pair of socks with their faces on them.
Since they tied the knot in November, the couple have welcomed their first child – a baby girl.
Laura and Iain are yet to share their daughter’s name, but the TV presenter has already returned to work on Celebrity Juice – which has won her praise online.