Laura Whitmore shares glimpse into her surprise virtual baby shower

The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has shared a glimpse into her surprise virtual baby shower, as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The TV presenter is expecting a baby girl with her husband Iain Stirling, and is due to give birth this spring.

The 35-year-old celebrated the occasion online due to the pandemic, with their closest friends and family via video-cam.

The Bray native uploaded several pictures to her Instagram Stories, which showed her London home kitted out with balloons and decorations.

Laura wrote: “Surprise zoom baby shower!! I have the best friends,” with a lightning bolt emoji.

The Love Island presenter shared a sweet snap with her dog Mick, who also enjoyed the celebrations.

Laura announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau Iain Stirling at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

The Irish star confirmed she was having a baby girl in her new book No One Can Change Your Life Except for You.