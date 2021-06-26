Laura Whitmore shares behind-the-scenes snaps as she starts filming Love Island

The brand new series will premiere on Monday, June 28

Laura Whitmore has shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from Mallorca, to mark her first day filming the new series of Love Island.

The popular dating show will be back on our screens on Monday, June 28 – with Laura returning as host.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 36-year-old posted a photo of her official Love Island pass and cue cards.

This year’s contestants will enter the villa today, and Laura will be there to welcome them.

The Irish presenter also teased fans on social media by sharing a photo of the villa gates.

The brand new series will kick off on Monday, June 28, at 9pm on Virgin Media One – and will run for eight weeks.

Laura became the show’s new host last year, after Caroline Flack was forced to step down following her assault arrest.

The 40-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

Months later, Caroline tragically took her own life, and was found dead at her flat in London on February 15, 2020.

The TV presenter’s death devastated fans and friends, including Laura and her husband Iain Stirling – who were close with Caroline.

During an interview with The Times last year, Laura admitted she still hadn’t “fully coped” with Caroline’s death, and confessed: “I don’t think I ever will.”

Ahead of this year’s Love Island, Laura posted a touching tribute to Caroline on social media, after the official lineup was announced.

She wrote: “I think we’re all ready for some love! Ahhhhhh! So excited to watch the new islanders.”

“Hope you enjoy talking about them and following their journey and just a reminder to treat them with love, compassion and respect when they leave the show and go back to real life.”

“Caroline I hope we do you proud. One week to go.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.