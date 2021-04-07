Laura Whitmore shares another sweet snap of her newborn daughter

The Irish presenter recently welcomed her first child with husband Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has shared another sweet snap of her newborn daughter.

The 35-year-old confirmed the birth of her first child with Iain Stirling last week, but the couple are yet to reveal her name.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the new mum shared an adorable photo of her baby girl’s feet, as she wished fellow TV presenter Myleene Klass a happy birthday

The Irish presenter wrote: “Happy Birthday @myleeneklass. hope you had the best day! thank you for the best blanket for my baby cub.”

Laura confirmed the birth of her daughter on Friday, by sharing a photo of her holding the newborn close to her chest.

She wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x.”

The Bray native announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Laura posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

The Love Island host wrote: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.”

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” Laura revealed.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.”

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ,” she added.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island last February.