Laura Whitmore shares adorable new photo with her baby girl

The presenter recently welcomed her first child with Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has shared an adorable new photo with her baby girl.

The 35-year-old welcomed her first child with Iain Stirling earlier this week, but the couple are yet to reveal her name.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the TV presenter posted a sweet photo of her holding their newborn daughter in their back garden.

She captioned the post: “Easter chick 🐣.”

Laura confirmed the birth of their first child on Friday, by sharing a photo of her holding their baby girl close to her chest.

She wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x.”

The Bray native announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Laura posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

The Love Island host wrote: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.”

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” Laura revealed.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.”

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” the 35-year-old added.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island last February.