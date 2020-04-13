Laura Whitmore says Strictly forced her to spend too much time with dance partner Giovanni Pernice

Laura Whitmore says Strictly forced her to spend too much time with...

Laura Whitmore has claimed that Strictly Come Dancing made her spend too much time with her dancing partner Giovanni Pernice when she appeared on the show.

Laura made the revelation on Private Parts podcast, where she said that she wasn’t happy that she had to spend up to 12 hours a day with Giovanni when she just wanted to dance on the BBC show.

The 34-year-old revealed: “What I didn’t like was being removed from everybody and having to spend 12 hours a day with this one person.”

“It did not become about the dancing. I just wanted to dance,” she admitted.

“I did not want to play the game of doing red carpets with your dance partner and stuff like that, which a lot of people thought you should be doing. I did not want to do that.”

Laura appeared on the series back in 2016, and friction between her and her dance partner was reported on at the time.

The dancer had been dating Georgia May Foote at the time, who was said to be “jealous” of who her beau was spending time with on the series – they split a short time after.

Giovanni, 29, just recently split from Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, who was his dance partner on the show.

Meanwhile, following her time on Strictly, Laura’s desire to dance hasn’t wavered and she shared that her boyfriend, Iain Sterling, bought her dance lessons.

Laura said: “For our anniversary last year Iain got us dance lessons.”

She also admitted that the Covid – 19 lockdown has made her realise how strong her relationship with Iain is.

“At the start I was worried. We have been living together for about a year but we don’t see each other. We don’t spend a lot of time together.”

She continued: “I was a bit worried about how much time we would spend together but what I have discovered is that I quite like my boyfriend. I have worked that out. It is such a relief as I was not sure which way it was going to go.

Laura joked that it was her dog that was getting under her skin.

“What I have discovered is my dog is a pain in the ass.”

She added: “He just follows me everywhere. I was on the loo the other day and he pushed the door open and chucked up on my lap.”

Laura also revealed that Iain has now joined her in practicing yoga daily.

She continued: “Iain does now yoga with me in the morning. Boyfriend is OK but dog is a little bit of a nightmare.”

“Isolation, I have enjoyed being at home. Now we are cooking together every night.”

“I am sure it will get tiresome. But I am enjoying it. I felt I needed this time. There was a lot of travel so it is nice to work on yourself.”

