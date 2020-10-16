Laura Whitmore reveals why she chooses to reply to online trolls

The presenter has opened up about dealing with backlash on social media

Laura Whitmore has revealed why she chooses to reply to online trolls.

Over the past few years, the TV presenter has had to deal with her fair share of negativity on social media – but Laura isn’t fazed by her critics.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, the Bray native opened up about how she deals with nasty comments online.

Laura said: “You can choose to reply to people or not to reply to people, and I sometimes choose to reply, because it actually has benefits.”

“When I first did Celeb Juice, a woman made a comment saying that I had let myself down.”

“I was just like, ‘Hello, nice to meet you. You don’t know me, I don’t know you, I would just be careful about messaging things like this to somebody you don’t know. We have many sides to us.’ And she wrote me this big thing back saying she was so sorry,” Laura explained.

“I think sometimes we’re quick to judge other people and be like, ‘Oh that girl is running around on telly, having a laugh.’ I can have a laugh. And then I can talk about feminism.”

“But I can also get covered in shit by Keith Lemon if I want to, because I’m multifaceted and I’ve got many different parts to me. That’s what being human is all about.

“Sometimes I think it’s worthwhile having those conversations. And then some people are just gobshites, and you don’t bother replying to them,” she added.