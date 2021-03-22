Laura Whitmore reveals why Maura Higgins is one of her all-time favourite Love Islanders

The Longford native was a huge hit in the villa back in 2019

Laura Whitmore has revealed why Maura Higgins is one of her favourite Love Island contestants.

The presenter is getting set for the highly-anticipated return of the hit dating show, which was cancelled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maura entered the Love Island villa back in 2019, and was a huge hit with viewers thanks to her honesty, her open mentality towards sex and her sense of humour.

Speaking on Dublin’s 98FM, Love Island host Laura admitted the Longford native was one of the show’s best contestants ever.

Speaking about the upcoming series, the Bray native said: “The casting team are brilliant because it’s all about the mixture of people together.”

“I always say one of the best contestants ever from someone as a fan who watched it was Maura Higgins because of her personality. I mean she’s stunning, but her personality counter-balanced with other people’s personalities and I think that’s really important.”

“A lot of media put a lot on people’s appearance and whilst that may be one side to television you want the banter, you want a bit of fun, you want people to kind of rile things up a bit, so I think for the casting team they are so good at that.”

Speaking about the location for this year’s show, the Sunday Times bestseller said: “Every time I do a different interview, there’s a different article written somewhere saying, ‘oh it in Jersey’ or ‘it’s in Greece’ or wherever, and I’m like, is it?”

“So many people work on Love Island, it’s a huge production, I mean hundreds and hundreds of people and they’ve been working on it since the last year since the previous series.”

“They know a lot more than I do, I feel like I’ll just show up and swan in when they need me for something.”