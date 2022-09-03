Laura Whitmore reveals the REAL reason she stepped down as Love Island host

Laura Whitmore has revealed the real reason she stepped down as Love Island host.

The Irish presenter shocked fans earlier this month when she announced she would not be returning to host the next series of the hit dating show.

At the time, she told her Instagram followers that she found “certain elements of the show” to be “very difficult”.

In a new interview with ES magazine, Laura has clarified why she decided to quit Love Island.

She admitted: “Love Island is a show that I love to watch, and I always want to work on shows that I enjoy. But there’s nothing more that I can do with it. There are parameters.”

“When you work on the show, you can’t really talk about certain things. But I’m really proud of what I did, and proud to leave on what I think has been a brilliant series, with great winners.”

Laura took over as the host of Love Island for the 2020 winter series, following the late Caroline Flack’s decision to step down.

Since revealing that she would not be returning to the dating show, Laura announced she would be making her West End debut in 2.22: A Ghost Story.