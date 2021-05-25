Laura Whitmore reveals she’s been ‘thinking about Caroline Flack a lot’ as she shares throwback snaps

The TV presenter tragically took her own life last year

Laura Whitmore reveals she’s been ‘thinking about Caroline Flack a lot’ as...

Laura Whitmore has revealed she’s been “thinking about” Caroline Flack “a lot” this week.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared throwback snaps from a karaoke night with Caroline – which were taken six years ago.

She captioned the post: “Thinking a lot about Caroline this week and this night came up on my memories.”

“Six years ago, feels like yesterday. Karaoke night was always fun with Flackers,” she added.

The photos show Laura and Caroline singing karaoke with another female friend.

Laura took over Caroline’s hosting role on Love Island last year, after the presenter was forced to step down following her assault arrest.

The 40-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

Months later, Caroline tragically took her own life, and was found dead at her flat in London on February 15, 2020.

During an interview with The Times last year, Laura admitted she still hadn’t “fully coped” with Caroline’s death, and confessed: “I don’t think I ever will.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.