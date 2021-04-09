Laura Whitmore reveals she’s been made feel ‘guilty’ for ‘feeling good’ after giving birth

The presenter returned to work this week after giving birth to her first child

Laura Whitmore has revealed she’s been made feel “a bit guilty” for “feeling good” after giving birth to her first child.

The 35-year-old welcomed a baby girl with her husband Iain Stirling last week, and has already returned to work on Celebrity Juice.

While Laura has been branded a “super mama” online, the TV presenter has received some nasty comments underneath her social media posts over the past few days.

People have questioned how and why she’s back at work so soon, sparking huge debates in the comments underneath her posts.

Laura has since reminded her followers to stop comparing themselves to others.

Sharing a new photo of her carrying their daughter in a leopard print baby carrier, Laura wrote: “Little tip for speaking to new mums… everyone has a different experience so please don’t put your opinion or expectation on them.”

“I’ve been told I won’t be able to leave the house and should feel s**t. But I actually feel the best I’ve felt ever and the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life. And maybe feel a bit guilty for feeling good as I’ve been told I shouldn’t.”

The Bray native continued: “But I’ve created something incredible. I had a positive natural birth with thankfully no complications and a baby that LOVES the boob (and jaysus those boobs are looking good!) also a supportive partner who loves changing dirty nappies (well at least he does them anyway!).”

“I am lucky that’s my truth at the moment- I’m sure there will be tougher days. But you should never compare yourself to anyone else as your journey is specific to you.”

“Stop comparing bodies and situations. My body is not here for your comparison so please don’t judge it.”

Laura added: “Support other women, it doesn’t knock you – in fact it empowers you. Just a thought x.”