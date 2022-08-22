Laura Whitmore reveals she will NOT be hosting the next series of Love Island

Laura Whitmore has revealed she will NOT be hosting the next series of Love Island.

The Irish presenter has been hosting the hit dating show since 2020, taking over from the late Caroline Flack.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the Bray native wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.”

She continued: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️” Laura added.

ITV said in a statement: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Love Island is set to return for two seasons in 2023.

The winter series will kick off early next year, returning to South Africa.

The summer series will then return for an eight-week stint in Mallorca.