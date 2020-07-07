Laura Whitmore reveals lockdown gave her time to deal with ‘really traumatic situations’

The presenter opened up while discussing her new film

Laura Whitmore has opened up about enjoying her time in lockdown, as it gave her time to “deal with things”.

The 35-year-old revealed she has enjoyed the slower pace of life during lockdown, following a hectic start to the year.

“At the start of lockdown, I weirdly kind of liked it,” she admitted to Grazia.

“I mean, this year feels about 10 years and I spent so much of the beginning of the year back and forth on the plane to Africa, with Love Island.”

Laura faced devastation earlier this year, after her friend Caroline Flack took her own life in February.

Laura continued: “[I was] on the go, not having time to deal with things, obviously going through really traumatic situations. So, actually, to be home for so long was really good.”

“I don’t think I’m the type of person to normally do that.”

Laura also spoke about her upcoming film Sadhbh, which she wrote and stars in as a struggling young mother.

“When it comes to having children or not having children, I don’t think we realise how many women have to deal with things quietly,” she said.

“So many women will go through something really big. And then they’ll have to pretend everything’s okay and get up on stage or look after their other kids or go to work. And they don’t talk about things.”

“I think it’s really great that we’re kind of talking about things a little bit more,” she added.

“I mean, the film is talking about someone who can’t deal with things. It’s the opposite – but I think that’s kind of a catalyst to start another conversation.”

The presenter previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2018, stating she didn’t want to be defined by the experience.

