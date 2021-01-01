The Love Island stars tied the knot in Dublin in November

Laura Whitmore reveals first photo from her wedding to Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore had revealed the first photo from her wedding to Iain Sterling.

The couple, who are expecting a child together in 2021, secretly wed in Dublin this November.

Confirming reports on New Years Eve, the Bray native shared a photo of the happy couple on their big day.

The Love Island stars tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dublin’s city hall.

At the time COVID-19 restrictions meant only 25 people could attend the intimate ceremony.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram page, Laura stunned in a white pants suit, with a white hairband to match.

Confirming that the pair are married with the sweet snap, Laura revealed Iain had proposed on New Year’s Eve last year.

“A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony.

“We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got. We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding.”

“Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it!

“We’ve never shared this picture before now but a lot of people have contacted us and congratulated us the last month with good intentions so here’s to good news! And if anyone uses this picture we’d appreciate you donating on our behalf to @chooselove ❤️ sending love to you and yours and here’s to 2021!

“Happy new year everyone! Wishing you all the love x.”

Goss.ie has made a donation to Choose Love.