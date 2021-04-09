Laura Whitmore responds to speculation Keith Lemon revealed her daughter’s name on live TV

The presenter recently welcomed her first child with Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore responds to speculation Keith Lemon revealed her daughter’s name on...

Laura Whitmore has responded to speculation she’s named her daughter Emily, after fans suggested Keith Lemon let the name slip on live TV.

On Thursday, the Celebrity Juice host appeared on This Morning to chat about the show’s new season.

Laura joined the panel show as a Team Captain last year, alongside Emily Atack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Speaking about his team captains, Keith confused viewers by saying: “We’ve got Laura Whitmore as well, who’s at home watching this with her child. So hello to Emily and Laura.”

Fans questioned whether Keith accidentally revealed the name of Laura’s newborn baby, but the Irish presenter has since set the record straight.

After a Twitter user asked if Keith was referring to Emily Atack, the new mum replied: “Ha ha, yes he was!”

“Emily and I are team captains. It’s a gorgeous name, but would get confusing.”

Ha ha yes he was! 😂 Emily and I are team captains. It’s a gorgeous name but would get confusing x https://t.co/Xw1Pb0kVMT — Laura Whitmore ⚡️ (@thewhitmore) April 8, 2021

Laura welcomed her first child with Iain Stirling last week, and the 35-year-old has already returned to work.

The Bray native confirmed the birth of their baby girl on Friday, by sharing a photo of her holding their newborn close to her chest.

She wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Laura announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island last February.