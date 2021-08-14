Laura Whitmore responds to criticism of this year’s Love Island

Some fans think the show got off to a "slow start"

Laura Whitmore has responded to those who have criticised this year’s series of Love Island.

The Irish presenter, who hosts the popular ITV2 show, has hit back at claims the series got off to a “slow start”.

Speaking on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Friday, the 36-year-old said: “Oh, they say that every year!”

Referring to her husband Iain Stirling, who is the show’s narrator, Laura continued: “Iain’s obviously worked on it for years and he says ‘So week one, they say this. Week one, they say there’s no one as good as the previous year.'”

“‘Then week two, they start to warm up a little bit. Then week three, they’re kind of getting into it. Then week four, Casa Amor. Bam! Everyone’s into it and they say it’s the best year so far.'”

“We still have two weeks to go. It’s long,” she said.

The Bray native also admitted she doesn’t like some of this year’s Islanders.

When Mo asked, “What are your thoughts on the Islanders this year?” Laura confessed, “Do you know what I’m so fickle as a person, it changes every episode.”

“Like, my favourite person at the start is now no longer my favourite. And I forgive people quite quickly… Some people I don’t like and then I do like.”

“It’s really weird because I’ve been a fan of this show for years, from the start, I love it… and when I go in there, I have to remember that I’m not a fan.”

“I’m there to be serious and not to give anything away,” she added.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.