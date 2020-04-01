The presenter sadly took her own life back in February

Laura Whitmore recalls the last conversation she had with Caroline Flack

Laura Whitmore has recalled the last conversation she had with her late friend Caroline Flack.

The 34-year-old took over Caroline’s hosting role on Love Island earlier this year, after the presenter was forced to step down in December following her assault arrest.

Almost two months after Caroline tragically took her own life, Laura has revealed one of the last things Caroline said to her before she died.

Speaking on Frankie Bridge’s podcast Open Mind, Laura said: “I’ve never told anyone this, but one of the last things she told me is that this is probably good that it’s happened this way, as I have a lot of things I need to deal with and work through.”

The Bray native also said she still hasn’t come to terms with Caroline’s death.

“I remember thinking she’ll come back with a bang, maybe I was being naive but I didn’t think it would go the other way. My brain still hasn’t computed it,” she admitted.

Laura also opened up about almost suffering a panic attack on the Tube, one day after Caroline was laid to rest during a private funeral on March 10.

“A few weeks ago, a day after Caroline’s funeral, it was the first time I let myself get upset and I was exhausted,” Laura said.

“We weren’t at the height of COVID-19 yet, but I remember getting on the Tube trying to stand 10 metres away from everyone, and almost having a panic attack as I didn’t know whether I was sick or exhausted from everything.”

“I didn’t call Iain [her boyfriend] as I knew he’d make me more panicked so I paced around the BBC studios for about 20 minutes. After that day, I didn’t really go out again.”

Caroline was sadly found dead at her flat in London on February 15, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.