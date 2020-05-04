Laura Whitmore reacts to Love Island cancellation

Laura Whitmore has reacted to the news that Love Island won’t go ahead this summer.

The Bray native presented the most recent winter series and was set for a triumphant return this summer.

ITV bosses had tried everything to make the show work during the COVID-19 outbreak, but announced they could not ensure everyone’s safety so had to make the call to push the show back until 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Laura explained why the show couldn’t go ahead.

“Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021,” she wrote.

However looking on the positive side of thins, the TV presenter said the show received more applications than ever before.

“Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe,” she added.

Love Island bosses released a statement on Monday morning, confirming the show is postponed until 2021.

“ITV2 are sad to announce that Love Island series 7 will move to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

“We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.” Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021,” the statement ended.

