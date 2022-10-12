Laura Whitmore reacts as her replacement on Love Island is confirmed

Laura Whitmore has reacted to the news that Maya Jama is replacing her as the host of Love Island.

The Irish presenter announced her shock departure from the show in August, admitting she found “certain elements of the show” to be “very difficult”.

On Wednesday, Love Island confirmed Maya will host the upcoming season of the hit dating show, after weeks of speculation.

Sharing the news via their official Instagram account, the ITV show wrote: “Okay, the rumours are true 😉 Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama! 💘.”

Maya commented on the post: “SO BLOODY EXCITED 😜GET ME ON THAT ISLAND🏝 ❤️.”

Laura also commented on the post, writing: “Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab❤️xx”

Maya then replied: “@thewhitmore ❤️❤️❤️thankyou chick.”