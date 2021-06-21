Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of new season of Love Island

The Irish presenter took over Caroline’s hosting role on the popular show last year

Laura Whitmore has paid tribute to Caroline Flack ahead of new season of Love Island.

The popular dating show will return to our screens next Monday, June 28, with Laura returning as host.

Following the announcement of this year’s contestants, the Irish presenter took to Instagram to remind fans to be kind to the Islanders.

She wrote: “I think we’re all ready for some love! Ahhhhhh! So excited to watch the new islanders.”

“Hope you enjoy talking about them and following their journey and just a reminder to treat them with love, compassion and respect when they leave the show and go back to real life.”

“Caroline I hope we do you proud. One week to go ❤️”

Laura took over Caroline’s hosting role on Love Island last year, after the presenter was forced to step down following her assault arrest.

The 40-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

Months later, Caroline tragically took her own life, and was found dead at her flat in London on February 15, 2020.

During an interview with The Times last year, Laura admitted she still hadn’t “fully coped” with Caroline’s death, and confessed: “I don’t think I ever will.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.