Laura Whitmore opens up about Love Island exit in new interview

Laura Whitmore has opened up about her exit from Love Island in a new interview.

The Irish presenter announced her shock departure from the popular ITV show in August, admitting she found “certain elements of the show” to be “very difficult”.

It has since been confirmed that Maya Jama will host the upcoming winter series of the show, which is expected to air early next year.

Speaking to Psychologies magazine, Laura said: “There was only so much I can do as a host – I couldn’t support them or not support them. I couldn’t say anything.”

“So you kind of have to go quiet, and that was hard for me because I like to be able to have those conversations.”

“If I could [have done] things the way I wanted to, I’d probably still be doing it.”

Laura previously told The Sunday Times: “When they were in the villa, sometimes I wanted to ask if they were OK and couldn’t. But I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”

Laura also addressed the controversy that often surrounds the show, and said she found it “difficult” not being able to comment on certain things.

“It is hard,” she confessed.

“Your face is the front of the show but I am one tiny person and have no producing role so I couldn’t say if I didn’t think something was OK.”

“If your child is watching, maybe you should watch it with them and have a conversation,” Laura continued. “A friend watched with her daughter and told her that it is not OK to say certain things.”

“I question things a lot, even if I don’t do it publicly, people would rather I didn’t. It’s difficult doing that when you work on the show.”

In October, it was announced that Maya Jama would replace Laura as host of the dating show.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the show’s official Instagram account wrote: “Okay, the rumours are true 😉 Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama! 💘.”

Maya commented on the post: “SO BLOODY EXCITED 😜GET ME ON THAT ISLAND🏝 ❤️.”

