Laura Whitmore leads emotional tributes after filming final episode of Celebrity Juice

The final episode of Celebrity Juice was filmed on Monday night.

In June, it was announced that the award-winning series had been given the axe.

Celebrity Juice, which is hosted by Keith Lemon, will conclude later this year with two farewell specials celebrating the show’s maddest moments.

On Tuesday, a host of well-known faces took to Instagram to bid an emotional farewell to the show after 14 years.

Laura Whitmore shared a carousel of photos and wrote: “So grateful to have been part of this show. A reminder of the importance to play and be silly.”

“I watched @celebrityjuiceofficial before I worked in telly and it’s still a pinch me moment that I called it a job. It never felt like work. In fact it was like a night off from the madness of other things going on in my life.”

“Massive life changes happened during my time as team captain and I feel so thankful that this was the show I was doing when pregnant and first dealing with being a parent. It was a much needed injection of fun! And my awesome glam team for always making me feel fabulous!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

“Thanks @keithlemon you have made so many people laugh and brought so much joy,” Laura continued. “You truly are a special soul with a kind heart. Can’t wait to see what you do next. FANKS for having me along on the ride! x.”

Meanwhile, new Love Island host Maya Jama shared a carousel and wrote: “The final ever @celebjuiceofficial show was filmed last night & what a pleasure it was to be apart of 🥲. I grew up watching the show and to join as a regular face was a dream come true.”

“@keithlemon you are forever an icon 🙌🏽. Thank you for having me & for all of the laughs and entertainment you’ve given us all. Can’t wait for what’s next.”

Former Team Captain Holly Willoughby shared a snap of herself, Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton and wrote: “If I don’t see ya’ through the week, I’ll see ya’ through the window… it’s been a pleasure @celebjuiceofficial @fearnecotton @keithlemon 🍋💛🎤👋🏻.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Meanwhile, former Team Captain Fearne shared a snap of herself and Keith and wrote: “Reunited and ready for the last ever celebrity juice. To think that we started the show 14 years ago is mind blowing. I loved my ten years as a team captain and will always have the best memories from some seriously silly moments.”

“It’s been lovely to see the gang again today to reminisce. @keithlemon thank you for soooo much laughter and madness.”

Finally, host Keith Lemon shared a video from the last day of shooting Celebrity Juice.

He wrote: “So it was the last record of @celebjuiceofficial. It’s on telly next Thursday Dec 8th on itv2 10pm, the following week Dec 15th there’s another special looking back over the last 14 years, 26 series, 307 episodes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Lemon (@keithlemon)

“Yesterday was I was in a bit of an emotional bubble to be honest,” Keith continued. “But that’s it we’re done. If you ever watched it – Fanks! If you ever worked on it – Fanks! If you were ever a guest on it – Fanks!”

“Salute to all the team captains you were amazing! And Fanks to itv2 for saying yes all those years ago. What ride! All the best! Big cheers! X”

The final episode of Celebrity Juice airs on ITV2 at 10pm on Thursday, December 8.

A Celebrity Juice special will air on Thursday, December 15.