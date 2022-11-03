Laura Whitmore lands role on brand new dating show after quitting Love Island

Laura Whitmore has landed a role on a brand new dating show, after quitting Love Island.

The Irish presenter announced her shock departure from the popular ITV show in August, admitting she found “certain elements of the show” to be “very difficult”.

It has since been confirmed that Maya Jama will host the upcoming winter series of the show, which is expected to air early next year.

Laura is now set to narrate a new Amazon Prime Video show called Date Night.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “In Date Night, lovelorn singles will search for their perfect partner using a bespoke dating app with a twist.”

“From the comfort of their sofas, alongside their friends and family, the app will be visible on their living room televisions, allowing everyone to see and comment as they browse potential dates, swipe, and chat.”

“Singletons can consult with their nearest and dearest on how to craft the perfect opening message, take their advice on whether eligible suitors are up to scratch, and if they secure a ‘match’ the couples will meet for a unique date where every look, flirtatious comment, and awkward remark is filmed for their friends and family back home…”

Richard Bond, Managing Director for Dragonfly Film & TV, said: “Date Night is an innovative new format that will resonate with the millions of people who have been swiping left and right in the hope of finding love over the past decade.”

“We have an absolutely brilliant group of people looking for love and we’re crossing our fingers that Cupid’s arrow hits the target for some of our contributors.”

A release date for the series has not yet been confirmed.