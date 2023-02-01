Laura Whitmore lands brand new hosting gig following Love Island exit

Laura Whitmore is set to front a brand new ITV show.

The lifestyle and entertainment series, which has not yet been named, will debut across ITV1 and ITVX in the Spring of this year.

The show, which will air on Sunday mornings, will feature a compelling combination of celebrity guests and topical chats.

Oti Mabuse will also host a new chat show on Saturday mornings, and Katie Piper will front Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show on Sundays.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for ITV and ITVX, said: “In Katie, Oti and Laura we have three dynamic, engaging broadcasters who bring energy and flair to our weekend schedules.”

“Each of their shows will give viewers that perfect weekend wake up call.”

Executive producer, Cactus TV CEO Amanda Ross said: “We are looking forward to a summer of fun with these three wonderful women driving weekend mornings.”

“Their very different personalities give each series a unique flavour, a treat for the viewers and the team!”

Laura’s new gig comes after she stepped down as the host of Love Island, with Maya Jama taking over.