The presenter has questioned how paps could be deemed as 'vital services'

Laura Whitmore hits out a paparazzi waiting outside her door during isolation

Laura Whitmore has hit out at paparazzi who have been waiting outside her door – during a full lockdown in the UK.

The Love Island presenter has been self-isolating at her London home, with longtime love Iain Sterling.

The couple have both been promoting the “stay home” regulations, but after finally venturing out to get groceries, Laura was angered to find paparazzi outside.

The Bray native questioned how paparazzi could possibly be deemed as “key workers”, while most have been forces to stay home and are not allowed go to work.

“At a time of lockdown, when I only leave the house once a day to go for a run/walk the dog and once in three weeks I did a supermarket shop… why are there paps outside my house? How are they key workers?!,” she wrote on Twitter.

“A wide lens is not social distancing,” she continued, before adding: “I really hope publications are not enabling this behaviour.”

Laura, 34, has been quite vocal about the tabloid culture in the UK, ever since her close friend Caroline Flack died by suicide earlier this year.

The TV presenter publicised a “be kind” campaign and urged both social media users and publications to be kinder to people in the public eye.

