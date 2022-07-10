Laura Whitmore hits back at former Love Island contestant who called her ‘boring’

Laura Whitmore has hit back at former Love Island contestant Amy Day, after she called her “boring”.

Earlier this year, the 2021 Casa Amor star agreed with comments made by bombshell Rachel Finni about the show’s host.

Rachel claimed that the Irish presenter only got the hosting gig because she’s married to the show’s narrator Iain Stirling.

In an April episode of Murad Merali’s podcast, she said: “I’m kind of gutted Laura Whitmore is hosting it though, I thought we’d get a nice Maya Jama or AJ Odudu. The benefits you get from being married to the narrator, ‘cause she’s not a great host.”

Amy agreed, saying: “I think it would be nice to have a presenter who throws herself into it and that whole interview that came out of Rachel hit loads of the press and it is true we are all a bit gutted.” She also added that the Love Island 2021 reunion show was “a bit dead and boring”.

Speaking to The Sunday Independent about Amy’s comments, Laura joked: “You should see me on a night out.”

The 37-year-old explained: “I’m professional. There is a reason why I’ve been in this job for 14 years and worked non-stop. Comments will be made and taken out of context. I do my job.”

“You have to respect the process of the show – and sometimes we lose respect for people for what they do and for doing their job right. We all have to respect each other.”

When asked if she thinks it is dangerous for a woman to be criticising another woman about her work, Laura replied: “Ah, yeah. Yes. I can’t tell someone else how to live their life. All I can do is look after myself and do things that I feel are right.

“Also, some people are new to it. I’ve been around for a while and I understand how it works. I am very careful what I say and how I say it.”

“I am respectful of people I work for. Someone judging me off an edited version of a show doesn’t bother me.”

Laura took over hosting Love Island in 2020, after Caroline Flack stepped down from the role.

Caroline sadly took her own life on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40.

Speaking about her late friend, Laura said: “When Caroline Flack took her own life, I remember thinking back over what she’d had to put up with. All the comments I’d seen online, and savage headlines sprawled across the papers.”

She continued: “No one has a thick skin, none of us do. Whatever anyone has ever said about me, about how I look or how I speak, I’ve probably thought worse things about myself. We are our own worst critics.”

“Life is hard. I’m not going to lie, there are struggles. I’m very conscious of my mental health and I look after it. To ask for help when you need it is really important. I have learned to do that, but I’ve found some things really difficult.”

“We don’t know what battles people are facing. We really don’t. And we need to be really careful how we judge.”