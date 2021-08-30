Laura Whitmore hits back at claims she’ll be replaced on Love Island

The Irish presenter has hosted the dating show for two seasons

Laura Whitmore has hit back at claims she’ll be replaced on Love Island.

According to The Sun, the show bosses are looking to revamp the show next summer, and are reportedly hoping former contestant Maura Higgins or presenter Maya Jama will take over from Laura as the host.

Laura addressed the reports on her Instagram Stories, and slammed one newspaper for “making it look like she died” by headlining the story “Whitmore No More”.

She wrote: “Somethings I don’t comment on as they are so silly but a headline on front of a paper yesterday that made it look like I died ‘Whitmore No More’.”

“Wow what bad taste considering how they’ve treated other women,” the Bray native added, seemingly referring to the death of her close friend and former Love Island host Caroline Flack.

“So it’s probably going to piss them right off as a lot more Whitmore on the telly coming up. And I’d like to thank them for completely exaggerating what I get paid… Because now that helped my negotiations for other job contracts! #Karma.”

It comes after a source told The Sun: “Producers are keen to keep the show fresh and are keeping their options open. They have been impressed with both Maya and Maura, and think either could bring the necessary pizzazz and sexiness to the role.”

“They want some-one who is fun and can connect with people. Maura has obviously taken part in the show herself and knows it inside out so could easily relate to contestants and what they are going through.”

“It’s one of the best gigs in showbiz, with a plum six-figure salary and frequent trips to sunny Majorca, so there are plenty of people hungry for the role. Contracts for the job are annual and are renegotiated each series.”

A spokesman for ITV told the publication: “Laura has done a fantastic job at the helm of the show this year and no discussions have yet taken place with regard to the next series.”

Laura began hosting the show last year, during the winter edition of the show.

She returned as host for the 2021 series of the show, but visited the villa less frequently due to strict COVID restrictions.