Laura Whitmore confirms the return of a VERY popular Love Island challenge

It’s official: The baby challenge will return to Love Island this week.

The fan-favourite challenge sees the couples try to take care of a realistic doll baby to see how they would cope as parents together.

During Sunday’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun, host Laura revealed the hilarious challenge will take place before the final next Monday, August 1.

Speaking to former Islander Chris Hughes, the Irish presenter said: “We’re about to head into the last week, it’s a big one, you know that… what’s it like to get to the last week.”

“And I can exclusively reveal that the baby challenge is back! It’s a huge moment. Just how difficult is it?”

Chris replied: “Oh it’s brutal, but to be fair I actually had a genuine connection with Cash and that was the thing, and I have still got him.”

“The mad, weird thing is is he’s at my parent’s house, I remember I stole Cash, I wasn’t meant to but I thought, ‘there’s no way I’m letting this baby go back into production.'”

It comes after fans called for the return of the popular challenge.

One tweeted: “ITS THE FINAL WEEK, WHERE IS THE BABY CHALLENGE AND TWITTER CHALLENGE.”

Another wrote: “im excited for the talent show but BRING BACK THE BABY CHALLENGE it’s so iconic every year from cash hughes to molly mae’s famous ‘UH TOMMY WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT’ watching him flip the baby by the arms. it’s tv gold i hope it hasn’t been cut.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

