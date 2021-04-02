Laura Whitmore confirms the birth of baby girl with sweet snap

The presenter has welcomed her first child with Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has confirmed the birth of her first child.

The 35-year-old welcomed a baby girl this week with her comedian husband Iain Stirling.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the TV presenter shared a sweet snap of herself holding their newborn daughter close to her chest.

A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

She captioned the post: “Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x.”

The Bray native announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Laura posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

The Love Island host wrote: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.”

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” Laura revealed.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.”

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” the 35-year-old added.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island last February.